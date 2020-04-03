In director Małgorzata Szumowska's just-released horror-drama The Other Lamb, Michael Husiman from Game of Thrones plays a cult leader whose followers are either his wives or daughters. Among the latter group is Selah who is portrayed by Vox Lux and Snow White and the Huntsman actress Raffey Cassidy.

"My character is the one that breaks through and becomes a strong female, says Cassidy. "She develops throughout and stands up for everybody and becomes her own person. I think it only takes one person to snap people out of it, and say you’re strong enough to stand up for yourself, and Selah kind of acts as this person."

Cassidy recalls the shoot as "difficult" thanks to much of it being filmed in the Irish countryside during the winter.

"It was so much fun though because the weather kind of forced us to all come together and since the conditions were so cold and windy," she says. "We filmed in Ireland, in Wicklow, in February, so it was absolutely freezing. You could say that we were not really acting, that was completely real."

Cassidy recalls with a shudder shooting one scene in which Huisman's character baptizes followers in a lake.

"It was so cold," says the actress. "That was one of the scenes that we always talk about. There was no refuge [with] those white dresses. We just had to do it. It was so funny, because Małgorzata is such a 'just do it' director.' She was like, 'Come on!' and we were like, 'Yeah, yeah, we’ll do it.' Then we all stepped into the water and we were like, 'Oh my god!' Once again, you might say that was quite good acting, but no, none of us were acting there. That was so freezing."

Exclusively watch that scene above.

