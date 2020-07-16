Galyn Görg, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and RoboCop 2 actress, dies at 55

Galyn Görg, an actress and dancer known for her roles in Twin Peaks, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, RoboCop 2, and many more, has died after a battle with cancer. She was 55.

Görg died in Hawaii on June 14, one day before her 56th birthday. "Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last 9 months, but remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii," her agent, Sheila Legette, said in a statement given to EW. "She loved the ocean and was an amazing dancer as well as a talented actress."

"Her heart was of silver and gold and her energy and presence brightened any room she entered. She was love and light," the statement continues. "Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art, dance and was a phenomenal woman. She was not only a client but a good friend who will be missed beyond measure."

One of Görg's first notable television roles came on ABC's Twin Peaks in 1990. She played Nancy O'Reilly, Blackie O'Reilly's sister and Jean Renault's love interest. She also starred as Lt. Leora Maxwell for 22 episodes on the 1994-95 Fox sci-fi series M.A.N.T.I.S.

On the film side, she played Angie in the 1990 film RoboCop 2, and Margarita in 1991's Point Break. In 2018, she had a role in the Vivica A. Fox thriller The Wrong Friend.