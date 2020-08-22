Gal Gadot faces off with Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have pushed Wonder Woman 1984 from summer to fall, but director Patty Jenkins is rewarding patient fans with a new look at everyone's favorite lasso-wielding warrior princess.
The director shared a new trailer for the sequel during DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes event on Saturday, teasing the return of Gal Gadot's Diana Prince. The sequel picks up several decades after the 2017 original, bringing Diana from World War I to the Cold War as she faces new threats in the 1980s and pitting Diana against Kristen Wiig's Barbara Minerva, a.k.a. the Cheetah, her friend-turned-nemesis. The new trailer reveals a fresh look at their multiple battles.
Also mysteriously returning is Chris Pine as the thought-to-be-dead Steve Trevor. In the first movie, Steve helped Diana acclimate to the world when she left Paradise Island for time. That dynamic is flipped in Wonder Woman 1984 as Diana must now guide Steve through the '80s and all of its technological advancements, like radar for example, which definitely changes things for the WWI pilot in the trailer.
Wonder Woman 1984 also introduces another foe for Diana to face: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal appears as businessman Maxwell Lord, who's basically the grinning human personification of the decade's ambition and excess.
The day before the trailer dropped, Jenkins teased an appropriately neon, '80s-inspired poster, showing Diana taking flight in her new, golden-winged armor.
Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, 2020.
(Video courtesy of Warner Bros.)
