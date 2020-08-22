Gal Gadot faces off with Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

Wonder Woman 1984 type Movie genre Superhero

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have pushed Wonder Woman 1984 from summer to fall, but director Patty Jenkins is rewarding patient fans with a new look at everyone's favorite lasso-wielding warrior princess.

Also mysteriously returning is Chris Pine as the thought-to-be-dead Steve Trevor. In the first movie, Steve helped Diana acclimate to the world when she left Paradise Island for time. That dynamic is flipped in Wonder Woman 1984 as Diana must now guide Steve through the '80s and all of its technological advancements, like radar for example, which definitely changes things for the WWI pilot in the trailer.

Wonder Woman 1984 also introduces another foe for Diana to face: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal appears as businessman Maxwell Lord, who's basically the grinning human personification of the decade's ambition and excess.

The day before the trailer dropped, Jenkins teased an appropriately neon, '80s-inspired poster, showing Diana taking flight in her new, golden-winged armor.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit theaters Oct. 2, 2020.

