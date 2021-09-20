Gal Gadot brings out her 'inner bat' and dons Ben Affleck's mask in celebration of Batman Day

The Wonder Woman actress posted a video trying on Ben Affleck's Batman mask to honor the day dedicated to the DC comics superhero.

Gal Gadot not only fights alongside Batman — she appreciates him, too. In honor of Batman Day, the Wonder Woman actress posted a video of herself trying on Ben Affleck's bat cowl during filming of 2017's Justice League.

"It's not that bad," Gadot can be heard in the video after crew members help place the heavy mask on her head. "Or my head is not that big."

As Gadot models her new look, the crew joins in on the fun, with a makeup artist adding lipstick and mascara and someone joking that she looks like "Batman's sister."

"Bringing out my inner bat," Gadot captioned the video, which she shared on Instagram. "Happy Batman day! #BatmanDay #Batmanday2021."

This isn't the first time Gadot had donned her costar's famous cowl: In 2018, she posted a black and white still from a photoshoot for Halloween. Showing off how she looked in the famous costume (our verdict: pretty cool), she added the iconic words, "I'm Batman."

Gadot is currently on a break from her superhero life as she prepares to release the Netflix action comedy Red Notice, which arrives Nov. 12 and reunites the actress with her Fast & Furious costar Dwayne Johnson. And in her personal life, she's adjusting to a new iteration of a role she's been playing for the past few years. In June, she welcomed her third daughter Daniella, along with husband Jaron Varsano.