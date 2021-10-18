"My sense of justice is very strong," the Wonder Woman actress said in a new interview.

Wonder Woman has a strong sense of justice — and so does the woman who plays her.

"Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened," Gadot said of her friction with Whedon, who she has said threatened her career. "And I must say that the heads of Warner Bros., they took care of it."

The Wonder Woman star added, "I would've done the same thing, I think, if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don't know. We'll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me."

Gal Gadot, Joss Whedon Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Representatives for Whedon and for Warner Bros., the studio behind Justice League, didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

Word of a dispute between Gadot and Whedon was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter in April, in a larger piece about Justice League actor Ray Fisher's public criticism of Whedon and Warner Bros. Gadot told THR in a statement, "I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

A month later, the actress told the Israeli news outlet N12 that Whedon "kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead."

