Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 3 could still happen with James Gunn and Peter Safran

Gal Gadot will wield Wonder Woman's lasso once again.

The actress revealed that, to her understanding, she is set to develop a third Wonder Woman film with DC Studios co-chairs Peter Safran and James Gunn.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot told ComicBook.com in an interview conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

The upcoming threequel was not amongst the DC Studios film and television projects previously announced by Gunn and Safran in January. However, the pair did announce a Wonder Woman-based HBO Max series, titled Paradise Lost, which will be set on Diana's home island of Themyscira.

Gadot was originally set to star in a third Wonder Woman film directed by Patty Jenkins. However, the director announced in a statement last December that, in regards to the project, there was "nothing I could do to move anything forward." The following week, Gunn denied ever closing the door on having Gadot make a return as the superhero, writing, "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal."

Gadot also took a moment to share her excitement for the cast of Superman Legacy, although she did not know who had nabbed the parts at the time the interview was conducted. The roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane later went to David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, respectively.

"I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don't know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great," Gadot remarked. "So I'm happy for them. It's such a huge take-on and it's such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it's going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride."

EW has reached out to WB reps for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

