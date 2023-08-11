Gal Gadot practiced her Snow White audition song for a month
Gal Gadot has come a long way from her infamous "Imagine" performance.
The Wonder Woman actress is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live action Snow White remake — and to get the part, she had to practice her musical skills for an entire month.
Gadot explained the audition process in a GQ video released Friday. "It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while," she said. "They needed to make sure I can sing, because this is a musical. So for a month I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song and I got the part, and it was very exciting."
The film will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar- and Tony-winning songwriting duo behind The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen. Pasek and Paul won an Oscar for their lyrical work in La La Land, and worked on another Disney remake when they wrote lyrics for new music by Alan Menken for 2019's Aladdin.
"It was so much to shoot, because it's so different from anything I've ever done," Gadot continued. "It's so delicious and delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical."
While promoting her new movie Heart of Stone, Gadot told PEOPLE that her daughter originally assumed the actress would be playing the titular princess in Snow White — but wasn't surprised when she learned her mom would be the villain. "When I told them I'm going to shoot Snow White for [a] month, she was convinced that I'm going to play Snow White," Gadot told PEOPLE. "But when I told her 'No, it's the evil queen,' my oldest said, 'Oh, how appropriate.'"
Gadot previously worked on a Disney musical number in 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet. The actress briefly joins her "Imagine" collaborator Sarah Silverman in the song "A Place Called Slaughter Race."
Gadot will face off against Snow White, played by Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods), when the film hits theaters March 22, 2024. Directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, 500 Days of Summer), the film's script was penned by Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Lady Bird) and Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary, The Girl on the Train).
