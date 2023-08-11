Gal Gadot practiced her Snow White audition song for a month

The actress will sing as the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action remake, set to release in March.

Gal Gadot has come a long way from her infamous "Imagine" performance.

The Wonder Woman actress is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live action Snow White remake — and to get the part, she had to practice her musical skills for an entire month.

Gadot explained the audition process in a GQ video released Friday. "It was the first time I had to kind of audition for a project in a while," she said. "They needed to make sure I can sing, because this is a musical. So for a month I was working on the song, and then I auditioned, and we filmed the song and I got the part, and it was very exciting."

Gal Gadot and the Evil Queen Gal Gadot and the Evil Queen from 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.' | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

"It was so much to shoot, because it's so different from anything I've ever done," Gadot continued. "It's so delicious and delightful, and I could really go big and theatrical."

While promoting her new movie Heart of Stone, Gadot told PEOPLE that her daughter originally assumed the actress would be playing the titular princess in Snow White — but wasn't surprised when she learned her mom would be the villain. "When I told them I'm going to shoot Snow White for [a] month, she was convinced that I'm going to play Snow White," Gadot told PEOPLE. "But when I told her 'No, it's the evil queen,' my oldest said, 'Oh, how appropriate.'"

Gadot previously worked on a Disney musical number in 2018's Ralph Breaks the Internet. The actress briefly joins her "Imagine" collaborator Sarah Silverman in the song "A Place Called Slaughter Race."

