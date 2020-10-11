Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to team up for Cleopatra biopic

The pair will reunite for a Cleopatra biopic, Paramount Pictures confirms to EW. Gadot will take on the lead role as the Queen of Egypt as Jenkins sets up shop behind the camera as director. Gadot will also serve as producer of the film under her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures banner.

I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life," Gadot said via Twitter on Sunday. "Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this A-team!!"

Elizabeth Taylor famously starred in the 1963 film Cleopatra in the titular role, which ended up costing 20th Century Fox a whopping $31 million. The epic drama won four Academy Awards and was designated the most expensive film ever made for the time. Cleopatra almost bankrupted the studio even though it was the highest-grossing film of the year with a $57.7 box office payday due to additional distribution and marketing costs.

A film in which Angelina Jolie was set to play the titular role was announced in 2011 but the project, which was in development at Sony Pictures, failed to materialize.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the highly anticipated sequel from Jenkins and Gadot, a follow-up to their hit 2017 debut about the Amazon princess set to be released on Christmas Day. The DC Comics blockbuster was one of the many films affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with its original debut tracing back to June 5.