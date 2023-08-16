Gal Gadot used 'math exercises' to not look like a 'monkey trying to work out a computer' in Heart of Stone

It's not surprising to see Gal Gadot take the lead in a spy film. Roles like Wonder Woman and Gisele in the Fast and Furious movies have shown off her fight choreography skills and action chops.

But for the new Netflix thriller Heart of Stone, Gadot had to work to make something quite different believable: knowing her way around a QWERTY keyboard. "We each have our own methods," she said in a recent interview with IMDb. "I think everyone was hypersensitive, not wanting it to look like a monkey trying to work out a computer."

Asked specifically about her "computer hacking choreography" for Heart of Stone, Gadot explained, "On the one hand, you've got to be very coherent with how you type, and on the other hand, you've got to be super focused while doing what you're doing. I do math exercises. I'm like 2+2+3+4+2+… That and I type the entire family's name, because that's what I can type super, super quickly and easily."

Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone' Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone' | Credit: Robert Viglasky / © Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Gadot's Alia Bhatt had to spend time at the keyboard as well, but had a different approach that gave her what she called her "focused face."

"It's an amalgamation of confusion, stress, and focus," Bhatt said. "What I do is, I type out a song and I throw out a couple of numbers in between. I try to use a lot of the control and the shift and the dash because at the end of the day, you're just coding, right?"

She added, "That was a great moment for me to enjoy, singing my song while I'm typing."

There are a whole lot of focused faces and computer hacking choreography on display in Heart of Stone, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.