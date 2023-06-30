"Fast & Furious was the first movie I've ever done," Gadot tells EW. "They were the first ones who were really believing in me and giving me the opportunity in the American market, and I will forever have a soft spot for them."

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Fast X.

Even Gal Gadot has questions about how her character Gisele is back from the dead in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The long-running, high-octane film saga has pulled off many resurrections in the past. First there was Letty's (Michelle Rodriguez) shocking return in Fast & Furious 6. Then Han (Sung Kang) followed suit in F9. And now, at the end of Fast X, Gisele shows up right before the credits roll, popping out of the submarine to give Letty and Cipher (Charlize Theron) a ride home from the Agency's black site prison in Antarctica.

Gadot hasn't been seen in the franchise in a decade, ever since Gisele's apparent death on the world's longest runway in Fast & Furious 6. Fans don't get any kind of explanation, either, about how she's alive and well all these years later in Fast X — or why she hasn't been in contact with Dom (Vin Diesel), Han, or anyone else in the Fast family. And it turns out that not even Gadot knows the story yet either.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) GAL GADOT as Gisele Gal Gadot in 2013's 'Fast & Furious 6' | Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal

"Well, I'm going to have to wait for the script just like everyone else," she tells EW while promoting her upcoming Netflix action flick Heart of Stone. "And I'm curious myself."

As for how she was brought back into the Fast family to film that quick scene at the end of Fast X, she's remaining tight-lipped for now.

"That, I can't tell you," she says with a laugh. "You've got to be on my speed dial! But it's been great. [2009's] Fast & Furious was the first movie I've ever done. They were the first ones who were really believing in me and giving me the opportunity in the American market, and I will forever have a soft spot for them."

There are multiple Fast & Furious movies in the works to follow Fast X. Though, Gadot will next be seen in Heart of Stone, premiering on Netflix this Aug. 11.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: