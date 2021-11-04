Gal Gadot to trade Wonder Woman for wicked woman as Evil Queen in Disney's live-action Snow White

Gal Gadot is setting aside her Lasso of Truth to brew up some poison apples.

The Wonder Woman star is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, EW has confirmed. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler is already on board to play the titular princess and fairest of them all.

Marc Webb will direct, while Marc Platt is producing. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen) are also attached to write new music to add to the already classic score.

Snow White holds a special place in the Disney crown, given that the original 1937 animated film helped launch the studio to glory and proved it was possible to produce a successful full-length animated feature. Based on the original Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the 1937 film took significant liberties with the plot and also introduced Oscar-nominated songs by Frank Churchill and Leigh Harline.

Gal Gadot, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Gal Gadot, and the Evil Queen in 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' | Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Everett Collection

The property inspired one of the original rides at Disneyland, features prominently in the architectural design of Disney Animation on the studio lot, and remains an enduring classic. It even won a special Academy Award, honoring the film as a significant screen innovation (and including seven miniature statuettes alongside the normal-size one).

Gadot will next be seen on screen in the Netflix action-comedy Red Notice, opposite Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

Deadline first reported the news about Gadot.