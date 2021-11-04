EW attended the red carpet for the new Netflix film and got some important intel from the DC superhero stars.

Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson reveal what Wonder Woman and Black Adam would do if they were in Red Notice

In Netflix's new film Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson plays top FBI profiler John Hartley, who teams up with Ryan Reynold's wisecracking criminal Nolan Booth to try and take down the world's most wanted art thief (played by Gal Gadot.)

We'll leave you to your own opinions about how their attempt to catch Gadot's sly and sneaky character "The Bishop" goes, but would things be different if the actors could rely on their DC superhero counterparts to do the work for them? EW asked the stars of Red Notice that very question on the red carpet for the film's premiere.

RED NOTICE Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in 'Red Notice.' | Credit: Frank Masi/NETFLIX

"Oh my god, that's the best question ever!" Gadot exclaimed, before going on to share what Wonder Woman's Diana Prince would do in the Bishop's shoes. It's not surprising: "She would never be caught, she would do everything by herself, and hate the boys even more."

"He would react wonderfully," Johnson said of Black Adam, adding with a laugh that "it would be a very quick movie" thanks to his alter ego's superhuman warrior skills.

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice marks Netflix's biggest budgeted film to date as well as one that involves some of the industry's biggest stars. To that end, Johnson noted how cool it was to technically have Black Adam, Deadpool (Reynolds), and Wonder Woman all starring in a film together.

We think it's pretty cool too. And hey, maybe Johnson is on to something — DC, the ball is in your court...

Watch EW's red carpet interviews above. Red Notice premieres Nov. 12th on Netflix.

