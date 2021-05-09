Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon 'threatened' her career during Justice League reshoot

"He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead," Gadot said in a new interview with Israeli news outlet N12.

EW has reached out for comment to Whedon's reps, who to date have remained publicly mum about the allegations.

In a Hollywood Reporter story from April, which focused on the alleged mistreatment Justice League actor Ray Fisher said he experienced while working with Whedon, a "knowledgeable source" said Gadot also clashed with the filmmaker. In response, Whedon threatened to damage the actress's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, according to the source. Whedon declined to comment for THR's story.

Whedon was brought on to finish Justice League after Zack Snyder departed the project due to a family tragedy. The THR piece reported that, according to its source, Gadot had multiple concerns with Whedon's version of the 2017 superhero blockbuster, including "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next."

The biggest clash, sources told the outlet, came when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines that she didn't like, threatened to harm her career, and disparaged Jenkins.

"A witness on the production who later spoke to investigators says that after one clash, 'Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal,'" the article read. "'He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie."

Previously, neither Whedon nor Gadot confirmed the source's story to THR. Reps for Whedon also declined to comment when reached by EW.

In a statement to THR, Gadot said, "I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner."

Gadot told the Los Angeles Times in December that "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman on the big screen, has also supported Fisher for "speaking up about the s—y way we were treated on Justice League reshoots."

Fisher has been vocal about the alleged indignities he faced on set of Justice League under Whedon and Warner Bros. leadership at the time. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the company's official investigation into the matter. The WarnerMedia investigation concluded in December, finding "no credible support for claims of racial animus or racial or disability insensitivity." Whedon had no comment at the time but did deny accusations that Fisher's skin tone was digitally altered