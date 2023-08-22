The story of the trail-blazing wrestler Saúl Armendáriz is coming to the big screen.

Gael García Bernal dazzles as the Liberace of Lucha Libre in the Cassandro trailer

In his upcoming biopic Cassandro, Bernal stars as Saúl Armendáriz, the real-life gay luchador who blazed trails in the 1990s as the titular "exótico." The world-renowned wrestler toured the world for nearly three decades, but before becoming a success story, walked an uphill battle as the first openly gay wrestler in the ultra macho sport of Mexico's Lucha Libre.

The film, which made its world premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, sees Oscar-winning documentarian Roger Ross Williams (Love to Love You, Donna Summer and Music by Prudence) making his narrative debut.

Amazon Studios debuted the first trailer today, tracing Cassandro's rise to international stardom.

Born in El Paso, Tex., Saúl forged an emotional connection to the sport while regularly crossing the border to Ciudad Juárez. But when he begins competing as an amateur, he is typecast as the runt in every match — until a new trainer suggests he become an exótico, a wrestler performing in drag. Enter Cassandro.

To the tune of "I Will Survive," Saúl battles the odds on his journey from amateur wrestler to unlikely luchador legend.

Gael García Bernal in Cassandro. Gael García Bernal in 'Cassandro' | Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video

The film also stars Roberta Colindrez, Perla de la Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo, with special appearances from El Hijo del Santo and Bad Bunny, who has a history in the squared circle himself.

The biopic arrives in select U.S. theaters on Sep. 15, and will stream globally on Prime Video starting Sep. 22.