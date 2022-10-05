For all actors, finding common ground with their characters, no matter how abhorrent, is part of the job. But for Gabrielle Union, that proved particularly difficult on her latest project, A24's The Inspection, written and directed by Elegance Bratton. An impressively controlled and powerful feature debut, the film is inspired by Bratton's real-life experiences as an out gay man facing homophobia at Marines boot camp — and at home from his own mother.

"I normally look for characters that have some chunk of me in them, and I did not see that in Inez," says Union, 49, of her role based on Bratton's mother, admitting that the indie project appealed to her as an executive producer but not as an actress. However, the director's encouragement of her as an artist "was something I never allowed myself to see about myself," Union told EW at the Toronto International Film Festival, where The Inspection made its bow.

Union, joined in-studio by Bratton and costar Jeremy Pope (who plays the main character), says she used her director's belief in her to find her own "darkness" and some resonance with the part, as oppressive as Inez is — she kicks her own son out of the home. "Everybody is on the chopping block, everybody," she explains. "Who you will sell down the river, thinking it will get you one step further? It can get dark. And that is the common place that I found with Inez."

Herself the parent of a transgender daughter with husband and former NBA star Dwyane Wade, Union continued, "I always look at homophobes as trash. And I'm like, 'Google is free and it's not my job — I'm not doing free labor for you to figure out how to love your kid.' But through the process of [making The Inspection], it's like, Oh, maybe I'm not so different in terms of what lead me to that point. I'm never going to reject my child. None of my children are disposable. But I get the deep desire to be seen as worthy. And anything that threatens that can go. And for some people, that includes their children."

The Inspection Credit: A24

Bratton, 43, explains that he experienced a "systemic erasure" from his family. But when he set out to be a filmmaker after several years in the military, the idea that he could somehow make himself "unavoidable" from his mother drove him to get The Inspection off the ground, and to cast someone like Union as his mom. (Sadly, Bratton's mother died in 2020 before the film was completed, and before they could reconcile.) "I know if she was alive, somebody in her life would say, 'You know Gabrielle Union is playing you in a movie?' And it would be unavoidable," adds the director.

In his chat with EW, Bratton continues, turning to Union: "I wanted to have someone from our community that people listened to and respected, and I respect you and you inspire me, and I just wanted to make sure that the movie would reach [my mother]. I think at the very least, she would have asked me for some money, and I would have taken that."

The Inspection, which also stars Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez, Eman Esfandi, Aubrey Joseph, Andrew Kai, and Bokeem Woodbine, arrives in theaters Nov. 18.

For more with Union, Pope and Bratton, watch the full interview in the video above.