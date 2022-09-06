She's All That star Gabrielle Union didn't know M. Night Shyamalan ghost-wrote She's All That
Get ready for a classic M. Night Shyamalan twist: Not only did the Sixth Sense and Signs mastermind reportedly do uncredited touch-ups on the 1999 teen comedy She's All That, but the film's star, Gabrielle Union, just found out about it 23 years later.
After a Twitter user pointed out that Shyamalan contributed to the millennial classic's script, Union tweeted her own hilarious reaction Monday, responding: "I was IN this movie and had no idea."
Shyamalan's history with the film — which follows Freddie Prinze Jr. as a popular high school student who makes a bet to turn an average girl (Rachel Leigh Cook) into prom queen — is a bit complicated.
Director Robert Iscove first revealed on the film's DVD commentary that Shyamalan polished up the script long before he earned two Oscar nominations at the Academy's 2000 ceremony for writing and directing The Sixth Sense.
Shyamalan's contributions have been disputed over the years, including in a since-deleted tweet from an account seemingly belonging to She's All That's credited screenwriter, R. Lee Fleming, though the user does not have a verified checkmark on the social media site.
In a subsequent interview with EW in 2013, Jack Lechner, who headed development for Miramax at the time of She's All That's release, confirmed that Shyamalan wrote portions of the film's screenplay.
"He did a solid rewrite.... He made it deeper, made the characters richer," Lechner told EW at the time. "I can see how Fleming would say it's his movie, and I can see why M. Night would say it's his movie. They're both right."
Regardless, the film's popularity has endured over two decades later — enough so that Netflix released a contemporary, gender-flipped remake titled He's All That in 2021.
