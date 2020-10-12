10 funny mockumentaries to remind us about the absurdity of life

Conner4Real’s (Andy Samberg) sophomore album Connquest might have earned a single poop emoji from Rolling Stone, but Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping deserves five fire emojis. The 2016 comedy from the Lonely Island crew is told in the form of a musical documentary about the breakup of the Style Boyz and the solo career of frontman Conner4Real. Loaded with cameos from artists like Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, and Michael Bolton, the true highlights come via the musical stylings of Conner and his crew, with catchy bangers like “Finest Girl (Bin Laden Song)” and the anti-humble anthem “I’m So Humble.” Initially a box office disappointment, the legend of Popstar has only grown in recent years. “I think seeing it on a lot of ‘best of the decade’ lists, and people doing sing-alongs at the Drafthouse screenings, and them wanting to do that special-edition DVD, we were just thinking, ‘Hey, this is really nice, people are talking about Popstar again,’” Samberg told EW earlier this year. “It would be even nicer if one time we put out a movie that did well in the theater when it came out. [Laughs] But we’ll definitely take it.” —Derek Lawrence

