Funko’s Marvel mystery box includes up to five exclusive collector’s items

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Marvel fans, this one's for you.

Funko, the brand behind your favorite pop culture collectibles and merchandise, has an exclusive Marvel-themed mystery subscription box that you can shop only on Amazon. The “Collector Corps” box includes four to five collector’s items, delivered every two months.

Image zoom Marvel

Buy it! Funko Marvel Collector Corps Box, $29.99 per two months at amazon.com

Curated by Funko, this mystery box subscription usually includes the brand’s signature Pop! figurines, T-shirts, and other products like keychains, pins, stickers, magnets, and more. Past themes include Deadpool for July 2018, Captain Marvel for March 2019, and Black Widow this past May, with the most recent being X-Men’s 20th anniversary-themed box this July.

Fans who have subscribed to the Marvel Collector Corps box have raved about it, with a reviewer calling it “perfect for fans of Funko and Marvel.” While Funko limits subscribers to three boxes per customer, fans who missed out on previous deliveries can still find certain options available to order on Amazon, such as January 2020’s Fantastic Four box and March 2020’s Infinity Saga version.

The next delivery will be a Marvel Zombies box for September, meaning those who subscribe now can expect to receive their mystery box in the mail between Sept. 28 and Oct. 6. Subscribe to get yours now for a spooky Marvel surprise this fall, and check out some past boxes below that you can still reorder.

Image zoom Marvel

Buy it! Funko Marvel January 2019 X-Men Collector Corps Subscription Box, $9.99 (orig. $23.10) at amazon.com

Image zoom Marvel

Buy it! Funko Marvel May 2020 Black Widow Collector Corps Subscription Box, $23.98 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com

Image zoom Marvel

Buy it! Funko Marvel January 2020 Fantastic Four Collector Corps Subscription Box, $26.72 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com

Image zoom Marvel

Buy it! Funko Marvel March 2020 Infinity Saga Collector Corps Subscription Box, $30.24 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com