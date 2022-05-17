Gad says he flubbed a live rendition of the song at Carnegie Hall. "People assume that because I'm in Frozen that I know the lyrics to 'Let It Go,'" he said with a laugh.

Frozen star Josh Gad once botched a live 'Let It Go' performance because he doesn't 'know the lyrics'

You might not want to build a snowman with Olaf anymore after hearing this.

Frozen star Josh Gad revealed that, after nearly 10 years, two blockbuster films, and one themed Disney World boat ride at Epcot into the life cycle of the classic Disney animated film series, he still doesn't know the lyrics to the film's Oscar-winning soundtrack hit "Let It Go" by Idina Menzel.

"So, there's a problem with this, people assume that because I'm in Frozen that I know the lyrics to 'Let It Go.' What's funny: I don't know the lyrics to 'Let It Go,'" Gad said Tuesday on Good Morning America while reflecting on an April performance at Carnegie Hall honoring songwriters Kristen-Anderson and Robert Lopez, for which the actor reunited on stage with fellow Frozen stars Kristen Bell and Santino Fontana. "So, there was a little monitor, but everybody was like, 'Yeah, Josh, just move over, you know it already, we don't even need this.'"

Despite not knowing the lyrics, Gad said he continued with the performance anyway.

"I've got the mic, and I'm doing, 'The stars are bright, and the mountains are light, and you know that things are nice,' just making up lyrics," he said with a laugh. "Not a single word was correct. It was a disaster. And of course — this is a true story — I had the only working mic on the stage."

Josh Gad; Olaf Josh Gad doesn't know the lyrics to 'Frozen' hit 'Let It Go.' | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Disney

Menzel's version famously went on to become one of the biggest smash singles of 2013, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 before being certified 8x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The Lopezs also won the 2014 Oscar for Best Original Song for penning the tune. The couple would later score another nod for writing "Into the Unknown" for the 2018 Frozen sequel.

Gad — who appeared on GMA to promote the new season of his animated series Central Park — previously told PeopleTV's Couch Surfing that Robert Lopez approached him after initially screenings of the first film because he felt they were "a mess" due to the flow of the story versus the music, and wanted to alter the sequencing with a "moment where we really see the girls' affection for each other early on." He said the exchange resulted in the creation of the song "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" which chronicles sisters Anna (Bell) and Elsa (Menzel) at a trio of pivotal points in their life, when the former encouraged her sibling to join her in building the tune's titular snowman.

