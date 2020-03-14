Frozen 2 will start streaming this weekend on Disney+, three months earlier than planned

Frozen 2 type Movie genre Animated,

Frozen 2 fans can venture back into the unknown a little bit sooner than planned.

Amid a rash of event cancellations over concerns about the coronavirus, Disney has announced that it will be releasing the animated juggernaut three months early on its streaming platform, Disney+. It will be available in the U.S. starting Sunday, March 15.

The film, which features the voice talents of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and more, will be available in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. In the U.S., the film will initially be available in high definition, with Ultra HD video playback available to all subscribers on Tuesday, March 17.

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement.

Frozen 2, which became the No. 1 animated movie of all time at the box office following its November 2019 release, follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, on a journey to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

The film joins Disney+’s lineup of blockbuster movies, original content, and classic library titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

