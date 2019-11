Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and more hit the Frozen 2 premiere red carpet By EW Staff ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Kristen Bell (Anna) Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kristen Bell, who voices Anna in the Frozen films, stikes a pose at the premiere of Frozen 2 in Hollywood Thursday night. In the film, which is the sequel to the 2013 animated hit, Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad), and Sven (Frank Welker) leave their home of Arendelle and travel to a faraway northern land in order to save their kingdom, and maybe even to discover the origins of Elsa’s powers. Newcomers to the cast include Jason Ritter, Alfred Molina, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, and more. Scroll through to see who else came out to watch the film’s debut at the Dolby Theatre. 1 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images 2 of 19 Applications View All Idina Menzel (Elsa) Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images 3 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Josh Gad (Olaf) Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images 4 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Sterling K. Brown (Mattias), Ryan Michelle Bathe, and their two sons Andrew (right) and Amare (left) Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images 5 of 19 Applications View All Jason Ritter (Ryder) Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images 6 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna) Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images 7 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Martha Plimpton (Yelana) Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images 8 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Alfred Molina (Agnarr) Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images 9 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Selena Gomez (right), with half-sister Gracie Teefey Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images 10 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Hadley Gannaway (Young Anna) Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) 11 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Ever Carradine Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images 12 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Faithe Herman Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images 13 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images 14 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Jordana Brewster Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images 15 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Yvette Nicole Brown Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images 16 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, with their daughter Jagger Snow Ross, and Simpson's son Bronx Wentz Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images 17 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Busy Philipps Image zoom VALERIE MACON/Getty Images 18 of 19 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and more hit the Frozen 2 premiere red carpet

