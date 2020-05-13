Frozen 2 making-of docuseries coming to Disney+ in June

All episodes of the six-part series will drop on the streaming platform at once.

Once you let the magic of Frozen go, it just keeps going and going and going... even in quarantine. The latest expansion to the world of sisters Elsa and Anna isn't another story (yet), but a making-of docuseries that goes behind the scenes of Frozen 2.

Disney will bring Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, a six-episode series, to Disney+. All episodes will be available to stream starting on June 26.

Into the Unknown catches up with the cast and creative team, including artists and technicians, in the lead-up to the film's debut with all the "creative breakthroughs and frustrations along the way," according to a press release.

Interviews with Lee, Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are to be expected. The series will also go inside the voiceover recording booths with Menzel, Bell, Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias), and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna).

Earlier this year, Hyrum Osmond, an animator who worked on the character of Olaf, started releasing installments of his 20-part digital short series focused on the lovable snowman. The docuseries is the latest announcement to keep the entertainment flowing on Disney+ as Hollywood continues to adapt to the age of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the filmed version of Hamilton will forgo its 2021 theatrical run in favor of a release this July on Disney+. The studio is also planning to debut Artemis Fowl, another title previously scheduled for theaters before mass closures, on the streaming platform.

