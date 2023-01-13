The real-life locations where Friday the 13th was filmed

Camp Crystal Lake (Hardwick Township, NJ)

After having a fantastic time visiting Hope and Blairstown, it's time for the main event, so jump in the car and head 12 minutes north on Shannon Road. Your destination is the Hardwick Township of New Jersey. Take a left on Sand Pond Road, and you'll find Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco. While Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco has hosted thousands of Boy Scout troops since its inception in 1927, it is also where the majority of Friday the 13th was filmed.

Courtesy of Crystal Lake Tours, fans can visit Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco and explore nearly every square inch of Friday the 13th's Camp Blood, which is an interactive dream come true. Tourists are virtually transported back to 1958, and they'll practically hear Claudette (Debra S. Hayes) and Barry (Willie Adams) singing "Michael" in the fellowship hall all over again. According to the tour, Hayes and Adams were dating in real life, and Friday fanatics will even visit the very loft where Mrs. Voorhees did away with the lovebirds, as they have the honor of being the film's first victims.

Back outside, fans will find the original Crystal Lake sign hanging approximately 20 to 30 feet away from a replica of the Jeep that both Steve Christy and Mrs. Voorhees drove during the movie. The filmmakers simply used two different license plates to distinguish between who the Jeep belonged in the film. Several crew and cast members even signed the infamous Jeep on its back gate, including Adrienne King, Robbi Morgan, Ari Lehman, and special effects extraordinaire Tom Savini.

Just nearby, a lonely canoe floats on the water. The Friday the 13th soundtrack resonates in the background, and fans will wait and wonder if Jason (Lehman) will pop out of the lake like he did when he frightened poor Alice (King) in the movie. Next, take a gander over to the Price Lodge, aka the Shower House, to see where Marcie (Jeannine Taylor) was slain by the killer.

The one sink where Marcie brushed her teeth remains, as does the lone light fixture that the murder weapon clanged against in the film. Savini decided to use a real axe, and made sure it clanged so that audiences would know it was authentic. That gimmick made the terror all the more effective when Marcie slumped to her death with a separate (and fortunately fake axe) attached to her face via Savini's magnificent make-up effects.

Jack's (Kevin Bacon) quarters have been dubbed by his girlfriend's name, Brenda's cabin, and the interior appears much the same way it did when Mrs. Voorhees stuck the arrow through his throat. Further along the tour, fans will find the main cabin feels like it came out of a time capsule, too, and one can almost hear Jack's breakfast sizzling when Bacon cooks up his own bacon in the film. Even the "Comanche" sign hanging outside the main cabin has been perfectly replicated from the movie. There will even be a chance to inspect the archery range where Brenda (Laurie Bartram) was shot down by Mrs. Voorhees, and a sign which reads "Danger" hangs in the same place Jason's mother left crooner Bing Crosby's son, Harry Crosby, hanging out at the generator shed.

But not everything about the filming location has remained the same. Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco's docks are now configured quite differently from the movie's, and the lifeguard tower has been significantly altered in appearance. However, the beach where Alice battled Mrs. Voorhees is eerily similar, and it's easy to envision the two of them engaged in their final battle to the death.

Fans can expect to walk up to a mile while taking in the campground, but the tours can last two or even three hours depending on the amount of time each group spends inspecting all of Friday the 13th's interior and exterior sets. Tours are offered in the mornings, afternoons, and evenings, but there's also a special "flashlight" session at night, which adds that spooky feel horror fans crave. Plus, some of the camp's other special activities include archery and canoeing sessions.

Depending on the scheduled events, fans might even find Friday the 13th alumni in their midst, as the original cast and crew enjoys having reunions complete with Q&As at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco. For more information on upcoming events, visit the Crystal Lake Tours website. And don't forget to visit the gift shop to pick up your own sample of Crystal Lake's waters from the Angry Mother Bottling Co. Do it! You don't want to make Mrs. Voorhees angry…