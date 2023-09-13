The cast of Friday: Where are they now?

Ice Cube (Craig Jones)

O'Shea Jackson Sr., a.k.a. Ice Cube, has been making music since the tender age of 16, and he was already well-known as the lead rapper of N.W.A. when he decided to try his hand at acting. He made a splashy cinematic debut in Boyz n the Hood (1991), a lauded film named after a song he penned in 1987. This laid the groundwork for his seminal role in 1995's Friday, which he also co-wrote and produced. Here, he plays Craig Jones, a cranky, unemployed guy who lives with his parents while dreaming of something better for himself and his neighborhood.

Ice Cube was very determined to get the movie made, and understandably so: After all, this is the project that proved his chops as a filmmaker, and the big box office return didn't hurt either. As one of the film's writers and stars, he found inspiration in funny Hollywood throwbacks such as 1975's Let's Do It Again, telling EW, "The tone of the Friday movies came from this — it's an upbeat reality where the comedy's not over-the-top but is found in the situation."

Since Friday, Ice Cube has achieved one success after another. He made his directorial debut in 1998 with The Players Club, and he helped turn Friday into a major franchise with two additional films. Along the way, he kept making killer music and continued acting in the Barbershop movies, 21 Jump Street (2012), and Ride Along (2014), among other films. He's also made additional strides as a producer, notably working on the 2015 music biopic Straight Outta Compton about his former rap group, N.W.A.

Ice Cube's busy professional life hasn't kept him from finding personal happiness. He had four children with his longtime wife Kimberly Woodruff, telling Access Hollywood that kids "give you a reason to try harder. They make you focus in life on what you're trying to build." His oldest son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., portrayed him in Straight Outta Compton.

Fortunately, fans of Ice Cube won't have to wait long for him to return to the big screen. His upcoming projects include action film The Killer's Game with Dave Bautista and Ben Kingsley and a voice acting role in a new animated adaptation of War of the Worlds.