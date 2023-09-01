The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, and Twilight set to haunt Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween 2023

Spooky szn is nearly upon us.
By Kristen Baldwin September 01, 2023 at 01:38 PM EDT
Now that Pumpkin Spice season is officially here, it's time to start thinking about Halloween.

Fortunately, Freeform TV — a leader in Halloween hype — is here to help with the full lineup for their annual 31 Nights of Halloween movie marathon.

Kicking off Oct. 1 at 7 a.m. ET, this year's slate mixes fan favorites (Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, The Craft) with spooktacular new additions, including the Twilight series and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in October.

Check out the full lineup below.

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

10:50 p.m. EDT/ PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

1:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

'Twilight'; 'Hocus Pocus'; 'The NIghtmare Before Christmas'
| Credit: Deana Newcomb/Summitt; Everett Collection (2)

Monday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight: Special Edition

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

Thursday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House With a Clock in Its Walls

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University

12:00 a.m EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

Friday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30-11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Zombies Freeform Premiere

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Zombies 2Freeform Premiere

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House With a Clock in Its Walls

Sunday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House With a Clock in Its Walls

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight: Special Edition

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

6:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ready or Not

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of Terror!

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

Friday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of Terror!

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

Saturday, Oct. 14

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins From Outer Space

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Incredibles 2

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

1:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

Sunday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Monday, Oct. 16 – DISNEY 100

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man (2002)

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10:30 am. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 3 (2007)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of Terror!

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of Terror!

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Friday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

3:30-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (2019)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Zombies

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Zombies 2

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

1:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

Sunday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Return to Halloweentown

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – EncantoFreeform Premiere

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

Monday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Zombies

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, Oct. 26

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Friday, Oct. 27

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

4:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc.

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Zombies

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Zombies

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (30th Anniversary)

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

