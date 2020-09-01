Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, and more will air on Freeform during spooky season.

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween lineup to soothe quarantine horrors with Hocus Pocus

Just as Bette Midler describes Penny Marshall's sensible kitchen in Hocus Pocus, 2020 has been a "torture chamber" for all involved. Luckily, Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween lineup is here to soothe your quarantine horrors with a magical potion rife with seasonal cinematic greatness.

Beginning Oct. 1, spooky classics like perennial, fan-favorite ensemble witch comedy Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton's stop-motion masterpiece The Nightmare Before Christmas will air nightly in the run-up to Halloween, with the network kicking off the annual event on Oct. 2 with its free Halloween Road drive-through experience that will include live entertainment, themed surprises, and photo opportunities — all accessible from attendees' vehicles outside the Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles.

Also brewing in the 31 Nights of Halloween cauldron are broadcasts of The Craft, Gremlins, Matilda, Scream, Casper, The Addams Family, Corpse Bride, three Hotel Transylvania movies, and the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.

"Oh my goodness me. Oh, I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse," Midler told Entertainment Tonight last year. “We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters…. I can’t wait to read the script. We’re gonna see what happens.”

See the full 31 Nights of Halloween 2020 lineup below.

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Boxtrolls”

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2015)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Warm Bodies”

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2015)

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2” – Freeform Premiere

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” – Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Scorpion King” – Freeform Premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Boxtrolls”

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 3”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 2”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

8:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gremlins”

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gremlins”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbuster II”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT - “Jumanji” (1995)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 2”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

