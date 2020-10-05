Ryan Reynolds tries to save the (videogame) world in explosive Free Guy trailer

On Monday, 20th Century Studios dropped a new action-packed trailer for upcoming adventure comedy Free Guy, starring Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie follows a bank teller (Reynolds) who —after growing bored of talking to his goldfish "Goldie" and doing the same things every day (namely dying) — discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game which is headed for cancellation. Guy decides to put his newfound self-awareness to good use and become the hero of his own story, by rewriting it himself to save the game from termination.