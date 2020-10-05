Ryan Reynolds tries to save the (videogame) world in explosive Free Guy trailer
Ryan Reynolds may well be the blue-shirt-wearing hero we need in 2020.
On Monday, 20th Century Studios dropped a new action-packed trailer for upcoming adventure comedy Free Guy, starring Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi and Joe Keery. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie follows a bank teller (Reynolds) who —after growing bored of talking to his goldfish "Goldie" and doing the same things every day (namely dying) — discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game which is headed for cancellation. Guy decides to put his newfound self-awareness to good use and become the hero of his own story, by rewriting it himself to save the game from termination.
Naturally, in a world where there are no limits, things don't running entirely smoothly for Guy as he tries to save Free City and the people in it. Cue a lot face punching and explosions as Guy attempts to become the great guy his world needs.
Free Guy is currently set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 11, 2020. Watch the trailer above.
