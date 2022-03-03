More Free Guy movies teased by studio head: 'It's a fantastic story'

It looks like Guy is free to become the next big movie IP.

People want more of the Mariah Carey-loving Blue Shirt Guy.

After the box office success of Free Guy, from director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds, the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios is seemingly looking to develop multiple sequels, according to the studio head.

"We have this explosive new streaming mandate to pursue, yet we also have titles that we can make [for theatrical]," 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "We have more Avatar movies coming, we have more Free Guy movies coming. We're going to be pretty busy."

Asbell also mentioned that a script for the first Free Guy sequel is "days away" from being delivered. "It's a fantastic story," he said.

EW reached out to reps for Disney, Reynolds, and Levy for further comment.

Free Guy starred Reynolds as Guy, a.k.a. Blue Shirt Guy, a non-playable character inside a popular video game called Free City who becomes aware of his reality and starts fighting to make his world a better place, gaining the attention of the game's developers. Jodie Comer starred as Millie, a game coder whose avatar in the game goes by Molotovgirl.

The film opened in theaters during the pandemic on Aug. 12, 2021 and earned $50.9 million globally over its opening weekend. It has since grossed $331.5 million.

Reynolds, in his signature Deadpoolian snarky way, confirmed after Free Guy's premiere last year that Disney was interested in making a sequel "after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie."

"If it isn't called, 'Albuquerque Boiled Turkey' we've failed," the actor and producer joked, referencing what Levy described as "one of seven million improv lines" from one of their cast members, Taika Waititi.

See the clip of Waititi's line that made it into the movie below.

Free Guy is currently available to stream on Disney+ and HBO Max. Levy and Reynolds have since reunited on The Adam Project, coming to Netflix this March 11.

