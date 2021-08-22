But those pups from Paw Patrol weren't far behind.

Free Guy KO's the competition for the second week at the box office

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy maintained the top spot at the box office for the second week in a row.

The movie, which stars Reynolds as Guy, an NPC — a non-player character – in a video game, managed to hold off the hounding from competition Paw Patrol, bringing in $18.79 million across 4,165 screens.

The animated children's film, Paw Patrol, debuted at No. 2, bringing in $13 million across more than 3,100 screens.

The Aretha Franklin biopic – Respect – starring Jennifer Hudson took fifth, while James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was sixth.

Black Widow managed to stay in the top 10, landing tenth over the weekend.