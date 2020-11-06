Disney removes Free Guy, Death on the Nile from December release schedule

Disney is readjusting its release calendar once again.

The studio announced Thursday that it has officially unset 20th Century titles Free Guy and Death on the Nile, both of which were previously scheduled to hit theaters in December. No new release dates have been announced.

Free Guy and Death on the Nile were two of the studio's last scheduled theatrical releases for 2020. Disney has already moved many of its high-profile titles (like Black Widow and West Side Story) from 2020 to 2021, while others have been reshuffled to debut on its streaming service Disney+ instead (like Mulan and the upcoming Soul).

Free Guy, which stars Ryan Reynolds as a video game NPC who gains sentience, was initially scheduled to hit theaters in July, before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic pushed that date back.

Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile, the sequel to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, has also been delayed several times. It continues the adventures of Agatha Christie's detective Hercule Poirot (played by Branagh) and also stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Letitia Wright.

Moving Free Guy and Death on the Nile means that the list of 2020 theatrical films continues to dwindle, as the ongoing pandemic keeps crowds out of cinemas. Still on the schedule are Universal's The Croods: A New Age (hitting theaters Nov. 25) and Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 (still scheduled, as of yet, for Dec. 25).