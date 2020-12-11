Free Guy and Death on the Nile reset for 2021, The King's Man moves to March

Disney has officially set new release dates for some of its 20th Century Studios releases, as announced hours after unveiling its ambitious, sprawling plans during the virtual investors presentation.

The Ryan Reynolds- and Jodie Comer-led Free Guy was previously removed from the 2020 schedule, along with Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express sequel, Death on the Nile. Both have been riven new releases in 2021. Free Guy is now scheduled for May 21, 2021 and Death on the Nile is now set for Sept. 17, 2021.

Antlers, the Guillermo del Toro-produced horror film starring Keri Russell, has been removed from the schedule entirely, while The King's Man, the latest installment of the Kingsman franchise, has been bumped a couple weeks to March 12, 2021.

An un-named 20th Century Studios movie, previously on the calendar for Sep. 10, 2021, has now been pushed back to Feb. 11, 2022. And the second flag pole for a movie from the studio has been removed from Nov. 11, 2022 spot.

Additionally, Disney put into writing the release dates for Star Wars, Disney Animation, Pixar, and Marvel films announced yesterday: Encanto for Nov. 24, 2021; Thor: Love and Thunder for a new date on May 6, 2022; Turning Red for March 11, 2022; Black Panther 2 for a new date on July 8, 2022; Lightyear with Chris Evans for June 17, 2022; Captain Marvel 2 for a new date on Nov. 11, 2022; and the Patty Jenkins-directed Rogue Squadron Star Wars movie on Dec. 22, 2023.