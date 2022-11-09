What is this, some sort of dork outreach program?

Attention, '90s kids: She's All That stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook had a mini reunion in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Cook attended a special screening of Prinze Jr.'s upcoming romantic comedy Christmas With You, set to premiere Nov. 17 on Netflix.

The two played classmates-turned-love interests in the 1999 teen rom-com, which followed the exploits of high school hotshot Zach Siler (Prince Jr.) as he tries to revive his fading reputation as a cool kid after his cheerleader girlfriend (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe) dumps him for a reality TV star (Matthew Lillard).

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook had a mini 'She's All That' reunion in Los Angeles. | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

As a result, he concocts a plan to gain the trust of nerdy outcast Laney Boggs (Cook) and make her the school's next prom queen.

Netflix released a gender-bent reimagining of the movie, He's All That, in 2021, which followed an influencer's (Addison Rae) quest to make over an unpopular classmate (Tanner Buchanan) into the prom king. Cook and Lillard starred in that iteration in new roles, as Rae's mother and high school principal, respectively.

SHE'S ALL THAT Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook in 1999's 'She's All That' | Credit: Everett Collection

Prinze Jr. did not return for the remake, but Cook revealed last year that her former costar was supportive of the project.

"We both discussed if he was going to do this one or not," Cook told PEOPLE. "It ended up not being a good fit for him, but he and the creative team behind it are totally cool. He said, 'It's not going to work out for me, but I totally obviously support you doing whatever you want with this. Go run with it. I'll support this movie all the way and everyone involved.'"

At least we now have this mini reunion.

