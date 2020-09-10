New movie from the director of Happy Death Day stars Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn.

Get Freaky with first trailer for Blumhouse's new body-swap serial killer thriller

Director Christopher Landon won a lot of hearts with 2017's Groundhog Day-esque horror hit Happy Death Day. Now, the filmmaker is hoping to relive that experience with Freaky, a body swap thriller which, it was announced Thursday, will be released Nov. 13.

Freaky stars Kathryn Newton (Blockers, Big Little Lies) as Millie Kessler, a 17-year-old who becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer. After The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever.

With some help from her friends (Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, and Uriah Shelton), Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse, while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck (Succession), Katie Finneran (Why Women Kill), and Dana Drori (High Fidelity).

Freaky is written by Landon and Michael Kennedy and is produced by Blumhouse Productions chief Jason Blum.

Watch the trailer for Freaky above.

