How did Wedding Crashers star Vince Vaughn prepare to play a teenage girl in the new horror-comedy Freaky? And how did Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton get ready to portray a middle-aged male serial killer in the same film? Those are the questions I asked myself after seeing the new horror-comedy, in which Vaughn's psychotic Blissfield Butcher swaps bodies with Newton's decidedly less homicidal high schooler with comedic and, at times, gorily violent consequences.

To get answers we set up one of EW's Around the Table chats and invited cast members Vaughn, Newton, Alan Ruck, Misha Osherovich, and Celeste O’Connor, as well as director and co-writer Christoper Landon (Happy Death Day) and producer Jason Blum to join in the fun.

Freaky costars Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, and Katie Finneran and is co-written by Michael Kennedy. The movie is released this Friday.

