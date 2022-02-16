Frank Pesce, Top Gun and Paradise Alley actor, dies at 75

Frank Pesce, a beloved character actor whose many credits included Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop, Paradise Alley, and Flashdance, died Feb. 6 due to complications of dementia. He was 75.

Tammy Scher, Pesce's girlfriend, confirmed his death to EW and remembered him as "larger than life." She added, "He would walk in a room and no one would forget him."

A native of New York City, Pesce began his showbiz career in the late 1970s, landing guest roles on the crime dramas Police Story and Kojak. He'd go on to appear in such '80s and '90s TV staples as Knight Rider, The Greatest American Hero, Miami Vice, Matlock, and Who's the Boss?

Frank Pesce Frank Pesce in '29th Street' | Credit: Everett Collection

Pesce also had a fruitful film career. A longtime friend of Sylvester Stallone (not to mention Tony Danza and Robert Forster, among other Hollywood heavyweights), Pesce appeared in Stallone's Rocky and Paradise Alley, leading to small roles in blockbusters like Top Gun and Flashdance.

His other notable credits included the Beverly Hills Cop movies, Midnight Run, and 29th Street, a film based on his own life. Danny Aiello played the role of Pesce, while Pesce starred as his older brother, Vito. In 2015, Pesce reunited with Stallone for a small role in the Rocky Balboa spin-off Creed, starring Michael B. Jordan.