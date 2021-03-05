From Kingdom to Captain America, Frank Grillo looks back on his biggest roles

Grillo calls his time as MMA coach Alvey Kulina a "game changer" in every way. "As an actor, it changed my DNA," he says of the DirecTV drama, on which he learned what it meant to be no. 1 on a call sheet. "We fought to make it as authentic as we could." The drama is now finding a second life on Netflix. "I would love to go and do more of those," Grillo says.