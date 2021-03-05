From Kingdom to Captain America, Frank Grillo looks back on his biggest roles
With his newest film, Boss Level (out now on Hulu), Frank Grillo, 55, cements his status as an action star. But saving lives and kicking ass aren't the only things he's done over the past 30 years.
Here, the actor revisits some doozy roles.
"It was my first real job," Grillo says of playing Hart Jessup on the CBS sudser. Once he beat out 40 other actors for the role, Grillo says he was excited "to go to work every day as an actor. I complained about it at the time, but looking back, I'm grateful."
Going toe-to-toe with Liam Neeson is no small feat, which is why Grillo asked for a literal boost. "Liam's 6' 4" and I'm 5' 10" with shoes on, so I had them build me a mound of snow a foot tall so it looks like I'm almost as tall as him," Grillo says with a laugh. "I wasn't going down like that. He's gigantic. It's not fair that anybody should be that tall."
Grillo calls his time as MMA coach Alvey Kulina a "game changer" in every way. "As an actor, it changed my DNA," he says of the DirecTV drama, on which he learned what it meant to be no. 1 on a call sheet. "We fought to make it as authentic as we could." The drama is now finding a second life on Netflix. "I would love to go and do more of those," Grillo says.
"Knowing what this world has become, it's a more important movie [series] than you'd think," Grillo says of the Purge franchise, in which he played Leo Barnes in two films. "They're part of the zeitgeist."
Being in the Marvel Universe means being in "some of the biggest movies ever made," Grillo says, which means even a small role can make an impact. "I'm fascinated by people who are really into Crossbones because the character's probably on screen for 12 minutes. I get more love off of that stuff than anything else."
As former Special Forces agent Roy Pulver, Grillo's trapped in a time loop, waking every day to be hunted by assassins. "I like having a good time," Grillo says of his tendency toward action. "I'm not at the point where I have any delusions of grandeur about what I'm doing. I just want to have fun."
