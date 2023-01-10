"All good here!" Driver told Deadline. "I've been on sets that were chaotic, and this one is far from it."

Francis Ford Coppola and Adam Driver are firing back at reports of chaos brewing on the set of their new film, Megalopolis.

A story published Monday by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that filming was "absolute madness" and that the passion project — which Coppola is self-funding — was in peril amid a ballooning budget and "crew exodus." Per the report, the director fired the majority of the VFX team in December, with the rest later resigning. More recently, production designer Beth Mickle and supervising art director David Scott have left the project.

On Tuesday, Coppola chalked up Mickle and Scott's departure to creative differences and ascribed cuts to the VFX team to budget concerns. "It was basically about managing cost," he told Deadline, adding that he believes the process of making the film has been pretty smooth.

"I've never worked on a film where I was so happy with the cast," Coppola said. "I am so happy with the look and that we are so on schedule. These reports never say who these sources are. To them, I say, 'Ha, ha, just wait and see. Because this is a beautiful film and primarily so because the cast is so great. I've never enjoyed working with a cast who are so hardworking and so willing to go search for the unconventional, to come upon hidden solutions. It is a thrill to work with these actors, and the photography is everything I could hope for. The dailies are great. So if we're on schedule, and I love the actors, and the look is great, I don't know what anyone's talking about here."

Megalopolis is described as a high-budget, sci-fi-esque film that follows an architect who hopes to rebuild New York City as a utopia following a disaster. It features a starry cast, including Driver, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and Dustin Hoffman.

Adam Driver and Francis Ford Coppola Credit: Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Driver also came to the defense of the project on Tuesday. "I'd like to briefly respond to The Hollywood Reporter article published Monday, January 9th," he said in a statement given to Deadline. "All good here! Not sure what set you're talking about! I don't recognize that one! I've been on sets that were chaotic, and this one is far from it."

He continued, "The environment that's being created by Francis, is one of focus and inspiration. As of now, we're on schedule, making our days, and honestly, it's been one of the best shooting experiences I've had. Our crew is fast and inventive, our costume department is on point, the actors are incredible and willing, and Francis is one of the most insightful and caring people to work with. I'm very proud to be making this movie with him and them, and though I haven't interviewed everyone, I can confidently say that that's the general attitude on set."

Driver confirmed the reported resignations and departures, saying, "It's unfortunate when it happens, but this production is not out of pocket in comparison to other productions, especially to the point that it merits an article about us descending into chaos. That characterization is inaccurate."

According to Coppola, Megalopolis is set to finish shooting this spring, and he hopes to have the film released worldwide in theaters on the same day.