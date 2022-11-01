"I really hope it will happen," Fielding said of the movie, which would be based on her 2013 novel Mad About the Boy.

Helen Fielding is sketching out a fourth chapter in the Bridget Jones's Diary cinematic saga.

The novelist and screenwriter revealed in a new interview that she's currently prepping another entry in the romantic comedy series starring Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger.

"Yes I'm working on it and I really hope it will happen," the 64-year-old said in a new Radio Times interview, adding that she'd like to adapt her 2013 Bridget Jones book Mad About the Boy for the big screen. "Every film that gets made is a miracle — it's really difficult to make films happen and to make them good. But I'd love to see it on the screen."

EW has reached out to representatives for Zellweger on her potential return to the series, which currently spans three films released in 2001 (Bridget Jones's Diary), 2004 (Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason), and 2016 (Bridget Jones's Baby).

zellweger-bridget Renee Zellweger as Bridget Jones | Credit: Everett Collection

"Bridget Jones: The Menopause," Zellweger, 53, joked in 2019 of a potential continuation of the story. "No, I know Helen's [Fielding] written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I'll go running."

Told through entries in the personal diary of Jones, the series follows the character throughout her life in London as she navigates a complicated love life involving Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) and her publishing company boss, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant).

The first film grossed $282 million at the global box office, with its sequels pulling in an additional $265 million and $212 million, respectively.

