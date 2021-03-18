Mila Kunis, Glenn Close weather addiction storm in tense Four Good Days trailer

Mila Kunis and Glenn Close clash their fiery acting chops against each other in the intensely moving trailer for their Sundance breakout Four Good Days.

Based on a true story written by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Eli Saslow, the tense drama follows 31-year-old Molly (Kunis) as she reenters the life of her estranged mother Deb (Close) amid her recovery from substance abuse.

As expected, things don't run smoothly, and this is far from a happy reunion. Despite the past trauma surrounding their fraught relationship, Deb devotes herself to Molly's recovery. Things quickly spiral, though, as the deadly grip of heroin addiction consumes the entirety of Molly's existence, further complicating the path toward a peaceful, trustful reconciliation with each passing day.

Saslow wrote the film's screenplay with director Rodrigo García (who also directed Close's Oscar-nominated Albert Nobbs role) based on his nonfiction story.

In addition to fronting the Four Good Days trailer, Close made history earlier this week as one of only three performers to have ever received both Oscar and Razzie nominations for the same performance thanks to her work in Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy.

Vertical Entertainment will release Four Good Days — also starring Stephen Root, Joshua Leonard, and Sam Hennings — on April 30. Watch the new trailer above.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.