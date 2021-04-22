Glenn Close, Mila Kunis battle heroin demons in exclusive Four Good Days clip

If there's one takeaway from EW's exclusive preview of director Rodrigo Garcia's new drug addict drama Four Good Days, it's: Don't come knocking on Glenn Close's door looking for a handout.

The clip (above) stars the Oscar-nominated actress as Deb, the estranged parent to a drug-addicted drifter, Molly (Mila Kunis), who begs her mother to let her move in during her tumultuous path to sobriety.

"The deal was you wouldn't come back until you were clean," Deb tells Molly as the latter looks on, her appearance suggesting she's far from it after years of heroin abuse.

Four Good Days Glenn Close and Mila Kunis battle addiction demons in 'Four Good Days' preview. | Credit: Vertical Entertainment (2)

"That is why I'm here. I'm done. I want to come home," Molly responds, but Deb knows better: "Are you done or are you out of drugs?" her mother asks.

Molly pleas for her Deb to reconsider, desperately telling her that she's been thinking of "all the things you said to me since I was a little girl," like "big realizations" about going back to school and getting a job. But, most importantly, she just wants to regain custody of her kids.

"I've heard this speech for 10 years," Deb says, without missing a beat as she shuts the door. "Come back when you're clean."

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post article "How's Amanda?" by Eli Saslow (who co-wrote the film's screenplay with Garcia), Four Good Days follows Deb's firm, last-ditch efforts to save Molly from the demons that plague her.

Four Good Days held its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and was later acquired by Vertical Entertainment for an April 30 theatrical release date. Watch EW's exclusive preview above.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films.