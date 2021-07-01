Florence Pugh reveals the story behind one of Black Widow's best lines

The joke about Scarlett Johansson's epic superhero poses came from real-life banter between the two actresses.

For a decade, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff has been dazzling movie screens with epic Avenger superhero poses - but as it turns out, not everyone has been impressed with her skills.

"It's a fighting pose. You're a total poser," Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, tells Natasha in Black Widow, Marvel's long-awaited first solo film for the superspy Avenger, due out July 9.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh revealed the story behind Yelena's scathing (but delightful) burn and the fact that it came from teasing Johansson in real life.

"When we were in rehearsals, I remember the stunt team was like, 'So Florence, what are we going to do about your pose?' And I was like, 'Oh God, I have to think about a pose!?'" Pugh told THR. "And they were like, 'Yeah, because you know Scarlett's is this." And I was like, 'I know! Who would actually land like that? That's ridiculous!'"

Black Widow Scarlett Johansson in 'Black Widow' | Credit: Marvel Studios

According to Pugh, the stunt team agreed and told her that if her superspy sister actually landed like that in real life, she would break her spine. That got Pugh teasing Johansson about how silly it was. "Eric [Pearson], the writer, was on set and was like, 'Yep, that's going in the script!'" said Pugh.

While the line – which becomes a running gag throughout the film – is a fun moment for fans, it was a little less fun for the Avenger in question. "Our egos just got crushed," joked Johansson. "Florence crushed them in 15 seconds with that comment, and of course, it made it into the script. I'm like, '10 years of work! 10 years of work!'"

Black Widow premieres in theaters and on Disney+ with premiere access July 9.