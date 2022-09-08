Florence Pugh praises Don't Worry Darling costars with extra love for 'bloody cute' Chris Pine

It's all love here, darling, at least when it comes to Miss Flo's costars.

Amid all of the rumors of offscreen drama and intense press scrutiny surrounding her latest film, Don't Worry Darling, Florence Pugh has remained mum on it all, but did keep things light in a new Instagram post following the world premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week.

"I'm still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?" she wrote next to a photo of her and her fellow cast on the red carpet. "A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I'd never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible."

She continued, "And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn't have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."

Though director and star Olivia Wilde has publicly praised Pugh and her performance, rumors of a feud between the two women have persisted for months. But while Pugh didn't specifically mention her director, she did shout-out one person in particular in her Instagram post, her co-star, Chris Pine. "I also just can't help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles.. now that's dedication. Love you Chrissy," she wrote, alongside photo evidence of Pine's photography skills.

Media frenzy over the film has hit a fever pitch in recent days, between Pugh's absence at the film's press conference in Venice (due to scheduling conflicts); a now-viral video clip from the movie's premiere that some claimed to show Harry Styles spitting on Pine before sitting next to him (which Pine's rep later vehemently denied as "a ridiculous story" and "a complete fabrication"); and Shia LaBeouf sharing videos reportedly refuting Wilde's claims that she fired him from the film (he says he quit).

Don't Worry Darling stars Pugh as Alice, a woman who lives in the seemingly perfect place known as Victory with her husband, Jack (Styles), who works for the mysterious Victory Project. Every resident's needs are met by the company, as long as its residents provide unquestioning commitment to their cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning what they're doing in Victory, and why. Wilde stars as Alice and Jack's neighbor, Bunny, and Pine plays the enigmatic found of the Victory Project. Nick Kroll and Gemma Chan also star.

The film hits theaters Sept. 23.

