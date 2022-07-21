Looks like Florence Pugh's character Alice has a lot to worry about in Don't Worry Darling.

The newest trailer for director Olivia Wilde's mysterious thriller takes a darker, more sinister turn than what's been released so far. It all starts out benignly enough, with Alice trying to seduce her husband Jack (Harry Styles) into staying home from work with her. A voiceover tells us that the residents of Victory, a seemingly idyllic, isolated suburb, are "safe and accounted for" — but are they?

Suddenly, Alice sees what looks like security camera footage of herself swimming, and it's all downhill from there. A ghostly voice and ticking clock overlay the rest of the trailer as a series of increasingly disturbing images haunt Alice. At one point, the walls literally close in on her, and later, she fully encases her head in plastic wrap.

We also get more of Chris Pine's enigmatic (and evil?) Frank, who appears to be the head honcho in Victory. Gemma Chan's character tells us he built something truly special with Victory as a home for the men working for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. "What he's created out here, it's a different way, a better way," she says.

Frank believes chaos is the enemy of progress, but he seems to like Alice's brand of chaos, as he ominously tells her, "I've been waiting for someone like you. Someone to challenge me, like a good girl."

An official synopsis for the Warner Bros. film says that life is perfect in Victory, with every resident's needs met by the company, as long as its residents provide unquestioning commitment to their cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning what they're doing in Victory, and why.

In addition to Pugh, Styles, Pine, and Chan, Don't Worry Darling also stars Wilde, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari'el Stachel.

The film hits theaters Sept. 23.