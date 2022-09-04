Florence Pugh to miss the Don't Worry Darling press conference in Venice, will walk the carpet

The most dramatic (behind-the-scenes) movie of the year gets another plot point, thanks to Dune: Part Two.
By Lester Fabian Brathwaite September 04, 2022 at 07:37 PM EDT
Don't Worry Darling

type
  • Movie
genre

If Don't Worry Darling's drama on-screen is anything like the drama behind-the-scenes, Olivia Wilde's got a hit on her hands.

The latest sip from the ongoing Don't Worry Darling tea party involves star Florence Pugh, who won't be attending the press conference at the Venice Film Festival, citing her shooting schedule for the Dune sequel.

Florence Pugh will miss the 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Film Festival press conference
| Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In a move befitting a goddamn movie star, Pugh will chopper fly in to Venice just in time to gag everyone on the red carpet. However, a source close to the Dune: Part Two production tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-nominee just won't land in time for the press conference.

While scheduling conflicts are de rigueur among the ascendant ingenue set, Pugh and Wilde were rumored to have been in some sort of feud over pay disparity between the Midsommar actress and co-star Harry Styles. Wilde denied such reports, dismissing them as "clickbait" designed to "pit women against one another and to shame them."

Also along the grapevine are Wilde's claims that she fired Shia LaBeouf, who in turn claims he wasn't fired, but that he quit; the burgeoning romance between Wilde and Styles; and the divorce antics from Wilde's ex Jason Sudeikis.

Audiences at the Venice Film Festival will get to see if Don't Worry Darling lives up to all the circumstantial hype when it premieres there on Monday.

Comments

