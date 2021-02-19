The Flash movie casts first Latina Supergirl with Young and the Restless actress

Supergirl will arrive in the DC universe with the upcoming movie for The Flash.

Director Andy Muschietti announced on social media Friday that Sasha Calle, a Daytime Emmy nominee for The Young and the Restless, has been cast in the role — making Calle the first Latina Supergirl.

Muschietti revealed the news by releasing a video of the time he told Calle she got the part. "Little me would be like, 'No way!'" the actress said through tears. "Can I freak out for a second?"

She now joins Ezra Miller who's returning as the scarlet speedster in the movie that is inspired by the Flashpoint Paradox arc from the comics which involves multiple realities. Muschietti previously revealed that Ben Affleck would also reprise his role of Batman for the film after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, while Michael Keaton as a parallel universe Batman would have a "substantial" part.

More to come...