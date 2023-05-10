Meet the Frito-Lay janitor with a 'PhD' — 'poor, hungry and determined' in Flamin Hot first trailer

The inspiring story behind America's favorite red-dusted snack, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, is getting ready to lift your palette and your hearts.

In the first trailer for Flamin' Hot, Eva Longoria's feature film directorial debut, Jesse Garcia stars as Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito-Lay who is facing layoffs at the factory where he works. Filled with a need to save the jobs of his co-workers, and his own, Montañez creates a new snack inspired by his Mexican American community.

"It's a beautiful story about the Mexican janitor who worked at the factory and invented the hot Cheeto, and saved people's jobs, and couldn't read or write when he started," Longoria told EW in 2020 about the film. "His whole life, he was told 'no. That opportunity's not for you, ideas don't come from people like you…' And he was like, 'Why not?' It's a very beautiful story [about] the man and his journey and how he succeeded in a world that tells you no."

Though there has been some previous confusion about who actually invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos, the film is about the American dream and the hope it represents to many.

Jesse Garcia in FLAMIN’ HOT. Photo by Emily Aragones. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved. (From: L-R) Brice Gonzalez, Annie Gonzalez, Jesse Garcia and Hunter Jones in FLAMIN’ HOT. Photo by Emily Aragones. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

Left: Jesse Garcia stars in 'Flamin' Hot' | Credit: Emily Aragones/Searchlight Pictures Right: Credit: Emily Aragones/Searchlight Pictures

The movie also stars Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub, and Matt Walsh. The film is produced by DeVon Franklin, with a screenplay by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez.

Flamin' Hot will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9, 2023. Watch the trailer above.

