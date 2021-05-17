Flamin’ Hot Cheetos origin story debunked as 'urban legend' ahead of Eva Longoria-directed biopic

Richard Montañez, the subject of an upcoming biopic directed by Eva Longoria, is facing allegations that he fabricated his story of inventing Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Richard Montañez, the subject of an upcoming biopic directed by Eva Longoria, is facing allegations from his former employer that he fabricated his story of inventing Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

For years, Montañez claimed to have pitched his idea for the spicy snack to the company's chief executive while he was working as a janitor in a Frito-Lay plant. As the story goes, the product's ultimate success propelled Montañez's rise through the corporate ranks.

He also built a career out of retelling his story, appearing at events for Target, Walmart, Harvard, USC, and others, while raking in fees of $10,000 to $50,000 per appearance, according to an investigative piece in the Los Angeles Times. His second memoir, Flamin' Hot: The Incredible True Story of One Man's Rise from Janitor to Top Executive, hits shelves in June.

But according to a dozen former Frito-Lay employees interviewed by the Times, Montañez was not involved in the creation of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

"None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin' Hot test market," Frito-Lay said in a statement to the Times. "We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market.

"That doesn't mean we don't celebrate Richard," the statement continued, "but the facts do not support the urban legend."

The Times reported that the product was actually created by snack food professionals starting in 1989, working at the company's headquarters in Plano, Texas. A junior employee named Lynne Greenfeld came up with the Flamin' Hot name and ushered the line into existence.

Greenfeld contacted Frito-Lay in 2018 after seeing that Montañez was taking credit for the Cheetos line, which triggered a company investigation, according to the Times.

Frito-Lay shared the conclusion of its investigation with the outlet: "We value Richard's many contributions to our company, especially his insights into Hispanic consumers, but we do not credit the creation of Flamin' Hot Cheetos or any Flamin' Hot products to him."

Eva Longoria, Richard Montanez Eva Longoria and Richard Montanez | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images;

Prior to the investigation, it seems nobody at Frito-Lay attempted to stop Montañez from taking credit for the snack's creation. Most of the Flamin' Hot team had retired by the 2000s, and the few who remained let his story spread unchecked.

According to the Times, Frito-Lay informed producers of his biopic about the problems with his story in 2019. Despite the warning, a cast for the movie was announced in early May.

Representatives for Longoria and Devon Franklin, whose production company is co-producing the film, did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Speaking to EW about the biopic in 2020, Longoria described it as "a very beautiful story" about Montañez's "journey and how he succeeded in a world that tells you no."

"There's an immense pressure I feel about [Flamin' Hot] because I've got to get it right," she added.

And Montañez is sticking to his story. A spokesperson for the businessman tells EW that because Montañez was a general utility machine operator and janitor at the time, nothing was documented.

Meanwhile, Montañez is sticking to his story. A spokesperson for the businessman tells EW that because Montañez was a general utility machine operator and janitor at the time, none of his contributions were documented.

"Richard is going to continue to stand on his story. After 42 years, he doesn't understand why Frito-Lay's taking the position they're taking," his spokesperson tells EW.