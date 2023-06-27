Ghost children are possessing giant robots in Five Nights at Freddy's trailer

Five Nights at Freddy's finds Josh Hutcherson battling for his life in some very different hunger games. In the film, the actor plays a troubled security guard named Mike who gets a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, and discovers that surviving until the end of his first shift will not be easy.

As Elizabeth Lail's cop explains in the film's just-released trailer, which you can see above, the eatery closed some time ago. "In the '80s, kids went missing," she says. "The police searched Freddy's top to bottom, they never found them. That's why the place shut down." It seems the kid's spirits stuck around to haunt the joint with help from Freddy's animatronic mascots. Or, as Hutcherson's character summarizes the situation, "There are ghost children possessing giant robots."

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 'Five Nights at Freddy's' | Credit: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

The Blumhouse-produced film also stars Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard.

Five Nights at Freddy's is adapted from the wildly popular video game created by Scott Cawthon. The film is directed by Emma Tammi, who brought us 2019's excellent slow-burn thriller The Wind. The movie is written by Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback. The film's animatronic characters are the creation of Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Five Nights at Freddy's will premiere in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 27. Watch the trailer above.

