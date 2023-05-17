Josh Hutcherson enters a world of pain (and pizza) in Five Nights at Freddy's teaser

You could have built a gang of animatronic maniacs (and a pizza joint to house them) in the time it has taken Five Nights at Freddy's to arrive on the big screen. But last month Universal and Blumhouse announced that the movie version of the horror video game will finally hit screens Oct. 27 and now, they have unveiled the first teaser for the movie adaptation.

Josh Hutcherson stars as a troubled security guard starting work at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through.

Is that because of all the animatronic maniacs? Could be!

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S 'Five Nights at Freddy's' | Credit: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

The film also stars Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson. and Matthew Lillard.

Five Nights at Freddy's is directed by Emma Tammi, who brought us 2019's excellent slow-burn thriller The Wind. The movie is written by Scott Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback. The film's iconic animatronic characters are the creation of Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Five Nights at Freddy's will premiere in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 27. Watch the teaser above.

