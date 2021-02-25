First look at Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub in the horror-comedy Werewolves Within

The lycanthropically-themed horror-comedy Werewolves Within (out June 25) is both a whodunit and a whatdunit.

"Werewolves Within is essentially about a divided town that [gets] snowed in at the local lodge," says filmmaker Josh Ruben, who directed last year's Scare Me. "The forest ranger, played by Sam Richardson, and the local postal worker, Milana Vayntrub, try to keep the peace while also figuring out what the hell is lurking in the shadows, terrorizing this town."

The list of werewolf-suspects is played by a murderers' row of comedy notables and familiar supporting players including Harvey Guillén, Cheyenne Jackson, George Basil, Michaela Watkins, Anni Krueger, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Wayne Duvall, Catherine Curtin, and Rebecca Henderson. The film also features a notably hairy turn by Billions and Joker Glenn Fleshler.

"I loved that he was down for a beard and long hair," says Ruben. "He ended up looking like Jason Momoa."

The film is based on the Ubisoft virtual reality game and has a script by Mishna Wolff. Wait a second, this movie was written by Mishna Wolff?

"Just a coincidence!" says Ruben, with a laugh.

Werewolves Within will be released by IFC films in cinemas June 25 and via VOD/Digital July 2. The film is produced by Ubisoft Film & Television, Vanishing Angle, and Sam Richardson.

Exclusively check out first look images above and below.

Image zoom Credit: Sabrina Lantos/IFC Films

Image zoom Credit: Sabrina Lantos/IFC Films

Image zoom Credit: Sabrina Lantos/IFC Films

Image zoom Credit: Sabrina Lantos/IFC Films

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.